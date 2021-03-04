Missouri Southern State University has received ArtSafe certification from the Missouri Arts Council.
The certification is given to programs that can “create safely, present safely and attend safely,” according to the council, which created the designation in conjunction with the Missouri Arts Safety Alliance.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the university will continue to require masks, social distancing, virtual venues and other safety measures to keep audiences and performers safe this season.
Erick Wolfe, who chairs the theater department, said safety measures being implemented for productions include requiring masks or face coverings for audience members and performers. Social distancing in the audience is another measure; the theater venue can hold 150 people but is limited to 60 for the time being.
“We are still unable to have audiences on campus,” he said. “Only faculty, staff and students are allowed attendance to our shows at this time.”
Upcoming shows this season are “Tartuffe,” running March 11-14; “Southern Showcase, Onstage!” running April 8-10; and “The Wind in the Willows,” running April 29 to May 2. For members of the public who want to see the shows, there is an option to watch online. The university will livestream the shows, with a link being provided at mssu.edu/theatre.
Getting back on stage, even with all the restrictions, "is a wonderful feeling for the students and faculty,” Wolfe said. “The hardest part is not being able to have a public audience. We understand the need to keep vigilant about flattening the curve and keeping everyone safe. So as soon as it is possible, we look forward to having a full audience again.”
