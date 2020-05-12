Missouri Southern State University students will soon start receiving emergency grants from more than $4.7 million in funding that has been designated to the university from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The emergency grants will be awarded to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic, including expenses such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and child care.
Eligible students are those who:
• were not enrolled in an exclusively online program prior to March 13,
• experienced a disruption in campus operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and
• are eligible for federal student aid and comply with specific federal requirements.
Each eligible student will be provided a $650 grant that will be disbursed by the MSSU bursar's office. The grant won't need to be repaid. The first round of disbursements will begin this month and will continue until the funds run out.
Students won't need to complete a separate application to receive the grants, as the Missouri Southern financial aid office will use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility. If students are eligible to file a FAFSA and haven't yet done so for 2019-20, they should file immediately at fafsa.gov.
Under federal rules, the grants can be awarded to students pursuing Missouri Southern's undergraduate, graduate and certificate degree programs. Students must have been enrolled in a minimum of three credit hours as of March 13 and meet all other eligibility criteria to receive a grant.
Federal rules don't allow the grants to be used for international students, undocumented students, nonmatriculated students or students enrolled in distance-only degree programs.
Of the $4,756,273 in CARES Act funds for which the university was approved, half will be designated for student emergency grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.