Missouri Southern State University will recognize its spring and summer graduates on Saturday, Dec. 12, with its winter 2020 graduates, university officials announced Friday.
Traditional, on-campus spring commencement ceremonies previously had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Development is underway for an enhanced website that will recognize spring graduates with personalized celebration announcements. Students will receive an email from GradImages with instructions on how to submit information for these announcements.
Spring and summer graduates are invited to submit a photo or short video (10 seconds or less) of themselves celebrating their accomplishment to be included in a special video that will be released on May 9. Students are encouraged to wear their cap, gown and other academic regalia if possible.
Graduates can submit their photos or videos to social@mssu.edu by 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3. Videos and photos should be composed as horizontal and submitted at the highest quality level and size possible.
The registrar’s office will send an RSVP survey to spring and summer graduates to help plan for December commencement ceremonies. Details will be updated as they become available on MSSU's commencement website.
Details: registrar@mssu.edu.
