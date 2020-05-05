The Missouri Southern State University campus will open for business to staff, students and visitors on Monday.
Included in reopening for business are the admissions and financial aid offices, the campus recreation office, Spiva Library and the Lion Cub Academy.
Staff are to return to work as scheduled on Monday on the university's normal summer schedule, working 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Student employees are eligible to return to work on Monday, pending approval of the appropriate vice president. The last date of pay for student workers who are not working will be May 8.
Staff who are hesitant to return to work because they believe they fall in to one of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act exemptions should contact both their supervisor and Evan Jewsbury, director of human resources, and submit a MSSU COVID-19 FMLA request form with corresponding documentation to the human resources department as soon as possible.
Staff and visitors should practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and use hand sanitizer stations. The use of face masks will not be mandatory.
Custodial staff are working this week to clean buildings on campus.
Details: mssu.edu/COVID-19.
