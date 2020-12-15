NEOSHO, Mo. — Murder case defendant Vernon Thomas died earlier this month after contracting COVID-19 while in custody at the Newton County Jail.
Sheriff Chris Jennings confirmed Tuesday that Thomas, 43, who was facing a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of 37-year-old Wesley Porter, died Dec. 6 at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
"We've had several people come down positive at the jail," Jennings told the Globe. "He was one of them."
The sheriff said a jailwide testing of inmates and staff was conducted Nov. 24 when a single inmate started showing symptoms of COVID-19.
"(Thomas) tested positive but had no symptoms," Jennings said. "He then developed symptoms on Dec. 4 and we took him to the hospital."
Thomas died two days later at the hospital.
In all, six inmates and one jail staff member contracted the coronavirus in the mini-outbreak three weeks ago. Four of the inmates are "fine" now, Jennings said. One remains in a hospital and is reported to be in "improving" condition, he said.
"We tested everybody (at the jail) yesterday and everybody is clear," Jennings said.
The sheriff said his department has been quarantining everyone booked into the jail for two weeks before placing them in the general population. Jail administration also has been following a policy of isolating anyone with symptoms as much as possible, he said.
Jennings indicated that Thomas may have had some pre-existing medical issues that contributed to his death. He had been in jail since his arrest March 14.
Thomas was accused of beating Porter to death during an altercation at the victim's home on Route Y near Seneca after a night of drinking together. Porter was found dead on the floor of his kitchen with injuries to his nose and the back of his head. An autopsy determined that he had died of blunt force trauma but did not single out a particular injury as the fatal blow.
A woman who passed out from drinking with the two men earlier in the night told investigators that she woke up at 12:40 a.m. and found Porter lying on the floor. She called 911 when she could not awaken him and noticed he was not breathing.
The woman told deputies Thomas was still drinking with Porter when she passed out but was gone when she woke up. A second woman interviewed by investigators reported that Thomas woke her up at her residence early that morning and told her he had been drinking and got mad and beat a guy severely.
Thomas admitted to investigators that he had been in an argument with Porter and shoved him down. He claimed a kitchen cabinet had toppled onto the fallen man during the struggle and that he lifted it off his drinking buddy before leaving. But the cabinet was still on the floor when sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and a deep fryer that apparently spilled when the cabinet toppled did not appear to have slopped any oil on the dead man's shirt, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
