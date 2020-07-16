Just three weeks after testing nearly 2,200 people in four Southwest Missouri counties for the coronavirus, the Missouri National Guard will be back for a second round of testing this weekend.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will host community testing events in seven counties. The Missouri Army National Guard will set up drive-up testing centers Saturday in McDonald and Barry counties, Sunday and Monday in Carthage and Joplin in Jasper County, and Tuesday in Neosho in Newton County.
The rate of people signing up for the testing event in Carthage has been slower than it was for the testing event conducted in late June, when approximately 750 people were tested, said Tony Moehr, director of the Jasper County Health Department.
“As of yesterday, the number of people signed up was pretty low compared with the number of tests that were going to be available,” Moehr said Thursday. “It’s free testing, and they’ll test anyone, so anyone that has any interest in being tested should try and take advantage of the opportunity.”
Paige Behm, administrator at the McDonald County Health Department, said numbers of people signing up for the community testing event in Anderson are also lower than they were previously.
“We aren’t seeing the numbers of people sign up that we saw the last time, but I think there is more testing available,” Behm said. “People aren't just waiting for the National Guard to come in because they have access to testing elsewhere.”
Reasons to test
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said community testing events were held in 50 counties last month, and in most of those counties, the rate of positive results was about 1%.
The counties in Southwest Missouri were an exception. The rate in Jasper, Newton, McDonald and Barry counties was 8.97%, with 197 people testing positive out of 2,195 people tested.
“In the other 46 counties the rate was 1%, but down there it’s 9%, which makes us think there’s more community transmission, probably centered around food processing plants and different communities within a community,” Williams said, adding, "We’ll be very curious now, three weeks out from our last community test, what are we seeing in the community now.”
Moehr said of the approximately 750 people tested in Carthage, about 10% tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s at least twice as high as we want,” Moehr said.
Williams said community testing gives officials a window into how the virus is spreading in a community, and it can give individuals a chance to verify, at least at that moment, whether they have the coronavirus.
“People may have in their mind that they have to have this symptom or that symptom, and they can’t get to a clinic or they don’t know how to get to a clinic,” Williams said. “It gives them a great opportunity to go get tested. They don’t have to go see a doctor, they don’t have to pay for it, it’s very user friendly, you’re in your car. It just serves the needs of the citizens.”
Behm said the community testing event is a great opportunity for people to protect the people around them.
“It’s free testing for anyone who wants to be tested, so it’s important to protect those around you and protect your community,” she said. “And testing is our best way to do that.”
How it’s done
According to the state health department, any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with a nasal swab to see if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at the specified sites in each region at no cost to the individual.
Missouri residency is the only requirement. Individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms.
Participants will remain in their cars during the entire procedure. National Guard workers will help the drivers line up, then take information and the confirmation number given to the person when they sign up online or by phone.
The participant will drive under a tent where the technician will use a nasal swab to probe the nose and get the sample for testing. People who test negative will be offered the option when they sign up to get notification of their negative result by text.
People who test positive will be contacted by their local health department and the state.
To register for a slot, go to health.mo.gov/communitytest or call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411. Translation services are available.
Williams said people who were tested at the earlier events are welcome to get tested again.
“All that test tells you is at that moment in time you are not infected or you are infected,” Williams said. “So if you tested negative, you may ask, 'Am I wasting a test to go back again?' I would say no. ... It would be very interesting to us if you tested negative the first time and positive the second time, especially if you’re asymptomatic. I think you’re doing us a service by getting tested again whether you test positive or negative.”
Testing event times
• In Jasper County, testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at both Ozark Christian College in Joplin and Memorial Hall in Carthage.
• Testing in McDonald and Barry counties will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at both McDonald County High School in Anderson and Cassville High School in Cassville.
• In Newton County, testing will be offered from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rocketdyne Church of Christ in Neosho.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.