Sidewalk chalk art, messages and a few stuffed friends have begun popping up around the Oak Pointe neighborhood in south Joplin.
Neighbors working together — albeit remotely — decorated their driveways and sidewalks in an effort to spread encouragement to each other during the COVID-19 quarantines.
For Nikki Allen, it was a chance to let her daughters, Emma, 6, and Riley, 4, decorate the driveway with pictures and positive messages. Eight-year-old Austin created the tableau, featuring a collection of stuffed bears, unicorns and puppies ready for an afternoon of quarantine fun.
"It’s a chance to lift spirits while social distancing," Allen said.
Facebook groups promoting these so-called bear hunts, based on the book “We're Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury, have become immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic. The activities — in which residents or businesses place teddy bears or other stuffed animals in their windows for children to find from afar — are designed to spread good cheer and give families something to do while staying the federally approved 6 feet away from other people.
Elana Liu organized the Oak Pointe effort using the Nextdoor app, a social networking platform designed to link local communities and neighborhoods. Using the app, users can interact with their neighbors, discuss community events and recommend local services and businesses.
After she saw a similar effort on social media, Liu decided to see if her neighbors would get involved. The effort began as a way to decorate the neighborhood's driveways and sidewalks with cheery messages. Some included fun decorations.
“We didn’t feel as isolated,” Liu said. “It was nice to get out, see our neighbors and see families face to face.”
Allen said several of her neighbors were out walking or taking drives over the weekend, admiring the various works of art and the teddy bear family sitting in her driveway.
“We’ve been seeing a bunch of neighbors we didn’t know," she said. "We definitely see more faces in the neighborhood. We’re at least sharing a lot more hellos and a lot more smiles than normal.”
Spreading across the region
Galena, Kansas, also is involved in the bear hunt phenomenon. Stuffed animals are lurking around Route 66, businesses, house windows and public places. The families who take the most pictures of animals around town and submit them to admin@galenaks.gov before April 10 will receive a free copy of the Rosen book.
“We hope this gets the kids out and gives them something to do while also practicing social distancing,” said Renee Charles, Galena city clerk.
Charles said the city has a vinyl cutter that can make teddy bear decals to place on windows. Residents wanting a bear sticker can stop by the City Hall drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Back in Missouri, Charlie Davis, Jasper County clerk, said his elections office workers have put printed bears on its windows to take part in the game.
“It seems small, and some people might say it’s trivial, but in a time when everything is negative, now we have something positive,” he said. “We’re trying to encourage the public to do it as well.”
Linda Teeter, who lives in Briarbrook in Carl Junction, said she heard about the bear hunt on Facebook but didn’t see any bears in her neighborhood. A large stuffed bear named Corduroy that sat in an antique rocking chair in her home was the perfect candidate to start a hunt there.
“I hope it helps give joy to the kids,” she said. “If they’re listening or hearing these discussions (about the virus), it has to be scary. I thought it was a fun activity, and teddy bears always give you joy. It brings back memories, and they’re just cute.”
On the hunt
Beth Buchanan, of Grove, Oklahoma, has been using the bear hunts as an outing for her son, 3-year-old Wade. Because of his underlying health conditions, Wade is isolated at home most days, and particularly now.
Buchanan decided a recent hunt with Wade around Grove and Jay in Northeast Oklahoma would be a good chance to get out of the house while maintaining social distance.
“In the car, you feel like you are going somewhere, but you’re still isolated,” she said. “I was surprised he enjoyed it so much. He just kept squealing. It was super fun and something totally different.”
Buchanan said her son was excited to hunt for the bears, many of whom were tucked away. As she posted pictures of their adventures to social media, other friends jumped into the fun by hiding bears for Wade to find, texting Buchanan with their addresses.
At the final stop on their hunt, Buchanan's friends left a treat bag for Wade to celebrate his success in finding the bears.
“Wade had a blast; he was so excited,” she said. “One bear had a mask on his face. He asked if the bear was mad. I said, 'No, the bear was being safe,' and he said, 'Oh, that’s right.'"
Rachel Grindle, of Joplin, had seen the bear hunt idea circulating around social media, and her family decided it was the perfect opportunity for their north Joplin neighborhood to help spread some cheer and entertainment.
“Some people don’t have stuffed animals and printed off photos of a bear," she said. "Multiple families got involved. One of my neighbors saw us out there, and he stood behind his big bear in the window and made it move. The kids loved it.”
The visual scavenger hunt is fun for all ages, she said. It also has allowed more people to get to know their neighbors and rally around each other in times of hardship, she said.
“A lot more people are taking walks right now because it’s an activity they can do outside,” she said. “It’s a way to have fun, have things to look at and let everybody know that we’re in this together.”
