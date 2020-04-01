In a world where the coronavirus has forced people to adopt social distancing and avoid large groups, residents of a north Joplin neighborhood found a way to stay connected.
Neighbors could be seen setting up tables and chairs and moving their barbecue grills from the backyard to the front yard along Sheridan Drive, West Laurel Road, Islington Place and North Byers Avenue on Wednesday as they ate outside and conversed from across the street, all while keeping the recommended 6 feet between families.
People weren’t sure who actually came up with the idea, but residents of dozens of homes embraced the chance to get outside and see their neighbors as they continued to do their part to keep the deadly coronavirus at bay.
“There was a group text that went around, and someone started sharing it with more and more people,” said Amy Greer, who lives on Sheridan Drive. “Someone made a flyer about it, and I don’t know if other neighborhoods in town are trying to do it. We were hoping so. It’s kind of something positive that can happen right now with everything that’s so negative.”
'Huge change'
There were shouted greetings and conversations among the neighbors on Sheridan Drive and Laurel Place on Wednesday night, but none of the hugs and handshakes one would have indulged in before the highly contagious COVID-19 upended the social norms across the globe.
Shannon Satterlee, who lives at the corner of Laurel Place and Sheridan Drive, said that “it’s been a huge change.”
“This is a pretty tight neighborhood, and it’s been hard not seeing everybody, and you want to take care of everybody,” Satterlee said. “We’ve got older neighbors, and we want to be sure they’re safe. You can call them and see what they need and stuff, but you still can’t visit them.”
Satterlee said her family and the family of her brother and sister-in-law next door are working through their pandemic together, combining household resources and keeping to each other as they work to flatten the curve.
The two families set up their tables in one family’s driveway and chatted with neighbors along the road.
“This is the coolest idea ever," Satterlee said. "I’m so glad the lady who started it posted it. I don’t even know where she lives, but this was such a fun idea and I’m so glad we did this. It’s so nice to get to see everyone. No one feels alone. It's nice."
Staying home
Molly Greer, 9, daughter of Amy and Chad Greer, said having to stay home was a big change for her and her sister, Natalie, 13.
“We do Zoom sessions online for school,” Molly Greer said. “Mainly, the big change is we don’t have eight hours of school and we’re not really in the classroom, so it feels different. We don’t usually spend the whole day in the house. I miss my friends, but I see them usually every week on Skype calls.”
Elisia Spiering, 13, who lives on North Byers Avenue, said she misses her friends from school, but she's making do with the school’s Chromebooks and Google Hangouts.
“I can still go out on walks with my dog, and then we have a trampoline in the backyard, so I can kind of get some exercise," she said. “But it kind of feels like most of the time I’m in the house, and it gets boring after a little bit.”
Her mother, Megan Spiering, said she enjoyed having dinner outside, even though they were the only family in their immediate neighborhood to do it.
“We have friends on Jackson Avenue who said they were doing it,” said Megan Spiering, who works as a nurse. “I think it could become a tradition. It takes time for things to get started and for people to see pictures of it, maybe on our neighborhood Facebook page or wherever. After a while I think it may gain momentum when the weather turns nice.”
Taking it seriously
David Austin, who lives on Sheridan Drive, enjoyed dinner with his wife, Glenda, in their driveway. She decorated their small table with a flower centerpiece.
“What’s really great about this is you get to know your neighbors better,” David Austin said. “It’s like a lot of things that are happening right now. We’re becoming better friends.”
He said while he enjoyed the night seeing neighbors, he’s concerned about the looming threat of the virus.
“Anyone who is not real concerned is not watching the news,” he said. “Anyone who has watched Gov. Cuomo at all knows you better take this seriously. Anyone who understands exponential growth or watched about Italy. We’re taking it very seriously.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.