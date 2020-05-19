MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has developed a plan that would allow face-to-face classes to resume during the 2020 fall semester, with limited access to be allowed for guests and visitors on campus by June 1.
“We will comply with federal and state regulations as well as the recommendations from health officials,” President Kyle Stafford said in a statement. “It is important to the success of our student population that we get back to face-to-face learning, but we take our commitment to the safety of our campus community very seriously.”
To prepare for a fall return, NEO is conducting a phased process for bringing all employees back to campus by June 1. At that time, NEO will allow visitors to conduct business in the library/administration building and the recruitment office in Copen Hall, while other campus buildings will be accessible by appointment only.
NEO previously announced that all classes beginning in June would be delivered in an online or hybrid format. A decision has not been made regarding classes that begin in July. As the fall semester approaches, campus leadership will refine decisions regarding class sizes, hybrid learning, student housing and methods of health monitoring based on the development of COVID-19.
