MIAMI, Okla. — Administrators at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will move all previously scheduled face-to-face and hybrid courses online for the remainder of the spring semester. In addition, spring commencement and nurse pinning ceremonies are canceled.
NEO has closed its campus to visitors, locked down campus buildings and implemented a temporary work-from-home program that will allow operations to continue through internet and phone.
The college also has asked the limited number of students still in the residence halls to leave campus by April 1. Students moving off campus may be reimbursed.
