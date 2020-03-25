MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is temporarily restricting access of the general public, including for all buildings on the Miami campus and the Grove Center, until further notice.
Buildings on campus will be locked with signage directing campus visitors needing assistance to use phone and electronic communications to conduct regular business with the college.
Beginning Thursday, NEO will implement a temporary telecommuting plan that gives certain employees flexibility to work from home and rotating work schedules for those on campus.
Details: 918-542-8441.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.