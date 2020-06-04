MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will move its previously scheduled face-to-face classes beginning in July to an online hybrid format.
Hybrid courses are similar to online delivery, but they also incorporate Zoom technology to conduct live class sessions at scheduled class times during the semester.
NEO President Kyle Stafford said moving July classes online was done "out of an abundance of caution." Officials are still focused on bringing students back to campus for the fall semester.
Details: neo.edu/covid.
