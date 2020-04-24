MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will transition all summer classes beginning in June to an online and/or distance format. As in the past, NEO will also transition to a four-day work week during the summer term, beginning May 11 and concluding July 30.
NEO operates summer courses in three formats, with a full eight-week session as well as four-week sessions in June and July. A decision about whether the July four-week sessions will be moved online will be made in June based on guidance from federal, state and local officials.
The NEO campus will remain closed to visitors through the end of May.
