NEOSHO, Mo. — Graduation and other end-of-year activities for Neosho High School's 280 seniors, while not completely set in stone, were put in focus Monday night by Neosho Board of Education.
The board approved a policy that removes a credit hour from graduation requirements, from 25 to 24. The credit being reduced is one reserved for electives.
The policy is effective for only the current school year and was developed according to waivers issued by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to documentation provided to board members.
In response to Gov. Mike Parson's announcement that schools would be shut down for the remainder of the school year, students' grades were frozen as of March 6 (a date in Neosho's third quarter). While the freeze prevented the grades from slipping, participation in online classes can raise students' grades for the end of the fourth quarter, said Trent Barratt, high school principal.
The grade freeze does not apply to students in Advanced Placement or dual-credit courses, Barratt said, because those classes are set by the colleges or universities offering the credit for them.
Barratt said during the meeting that about 35 seniors are at risk of not graduating.
"Several of those seniors, about 22 of them, are just right there, though," Barratt said. "We can get those, and we can prioritize the other 13 and work as hard as we can to make sure they cross the finish line."
A similar credit removal was applied to the district's Jefferson Street Campus, an alternative school program that organizes its schedule in terms, not quarters. Students who didn't earn all potential credits in term No. 3 can recoup them through current class offerings in term No. 4, said Director Ryan Sheffield.
Senior activities
Board members were also updated on senior activities such as graduation ceremonies and painting "Senior Hill."
Barratt said according to survey results, seniors place a high importance on a traditional graduation ceremony. Painting Hill Street was a strong second-place by survey respondents, Barratt said.
A working plan calls for the ceremony to be held in the high school's gymnasium. Possibilities include holding one ceremony with limited attendance or two ceremonies to allow for more attendees.
For those activities, either the second or third weekend in June, or the second or third weekend in July could be the dates for those events and others such as Project Graduation and prom. Barratt said a possibility for prom includes an indoor-outdoor event.
But all those plans depend on the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Barratt said.
Barratt also said seniors are not interested in stretching such events to August — an attitude he said other Central Ozark Conference schools share.
"We're still hopeful that some of this stuff gets lifted so some plans can work themselves out," Barratt said. "If June doesn't work, we can push back to July. But if July doesn't work out, we'll go back to the drawing board. ... Not a lot of them want to extend graduation to August. They are moving on or joining the military or joining the workforce."
