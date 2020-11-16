NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Board of Education on Monday night scaled back its COVID-19 quarantine policy to match a recommendation made last week by Gov. Mike Parson.
The change adjusts how close-contact students are handled in the event of a positive-testing patient. The district will no longer require close-contact students to go into quarantine as long as both the close contact and the positive-testing patient were wearing masks, and for as long as the close-contact student remains asymptomatic.
The change does not affect students who test positive for the disease — they will continue to be sent home until they recover.
The district followed the governor's recommendation instead of a less-stringent version established by the Newton County Health Department. Superintendent Jim Cummins said the district's mask mandate aligned better with the governor's recommendation, which is hoped to encourage mask wearing throughout the state without the establishment of a statewide order.
"This will hopefully reenergize students to comply," Cummins said.
The board approved the shift with a 5-1 vote, with member David Steele voting against it. Board member Steffen Wiest was absent from Monday night's meeting.
Cummins said he and other district officials took an audit on Friday of some of the district's buildings in order to check on mask compliance. He did not give numbers during the meeting but said there is room for improvement. "We can do better," he said.
The district requires masks to be worn inside when social distancing cannot be observed.
Before last week, the state recommended that school districts follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which call for close contacts to quarantine for 10 to 14 days. On Thursday, Parson relaxed those guidelines in an effort to reduce the number of students missing school.
In October, the CDC adjusted its definition of a close contact to mean anyone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period. It has not yet adjusted its recommendation for students in school buildings.
The shifted policy from the state is intended to limit the number of student absences created by quarantines and place a priority on in-person instruction in order to fight other problems related to the pandemic, such as malnutrition, depression and domestic violence.
As of Monday night, the district tracked 141 unmasked close-contact students and 91 masked close-contact students, according to the district's data tracker. It also reported 19 active cases — nine students and 10 employees.
The district also made other adjustments regarding COVID-19 prevention strategies:
• Clear plastic face shields will no longer be allowed in situations where social distancing cannot be observed. Teachers and staff may continue to use them, but only when 6 feet of space can be maintained.
• Individuals or groups that run activities inside district buildings will now be expected to observe the district's safety protocols, including the wearing of masks, during their events or activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.