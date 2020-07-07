NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council tabled discussion of its COVID-19 ordinance Tuesday night and called a special meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Civic to pick it up again.
Mayor Carmin Allen said the ordinance posted for discussion was not the ordinance the council wanted to discuss.
"The thing that got everyone riled up was not what this council asked for," Allen said. "It was our mistake not proofing it."
Earlier, the city posted a statement from the council on its Facebook page apologizing for not having the correct ordinance prepared, because it did not reflect requests made during a special meeting on June 30.
During that meeting, council members expressed concerns about a heightened number of groups around town, including crowds centered on athletic competitions at city parks, and gatherings of teens and young adults at area restaurants.
Concerns were also raised during that meeting about large events that draw crowds. But while council members were OK with canceling city-sponsored events such as the Neosho Fall Festival, they did not want to ban such events from other groups.
The ordinance to be discussed had left out churches in allowed exceptions. In a meeting on June 16, Allen and Councilman Tom Workman expressed interest in allowing churches the same capacity allowance as retail businesses and restaurants, which is intended to be 50% of building capacity.
Other provisions of the tabled ordinance include:
• Public gatherings of 16 or more are prohibited, with exceptions for schools, day care centers and certain business operations.
• Organizers of events expected to draw 16 or more people must get a letter of approval from the Newton County Health Department in addition to other permits or permissions from the city.
• Restaurants and retail businesses will allow no more than 50% of their building capacity.
The ordinance makes violations a misdemeanor; people found guilty would be subject to fines or jail time. Allen did not like that provision either, he said after the meeting.
Rather than offering amendments during Tuesday night's meeting, Allen said the Thursday meeting would give more time for residents to speak. There will also be more space: The meeting will be held at the Neosho Civic Auditorium, which has more space to allow for social distancing.
"We're going to make sure about this ordinance," Allen said after the meeting. "We wanted to invite folks to come talk to us and get input from citizens."
The area has been a hot spot for new COVID-19 infections over the past few weeks. On Tuesday night the Newton County Health Department reported 601 confirmed cases, with a majority of those in Neosho.
During the June 30 meeting, Director Larry Bergner said that he estimated that about 75% of the county's patients were Neosho residents.
In other meeting business:
• The council decided to continue preparations for the Neosho Fall Festival, currently set for Oct. 3, based on the festival being held outdoors. Council members discussed canceling it but decided that they would rather roll the dice on preparing the event and having to cancel in the face of a COVID-19 resurgence.
• The council approved two switches to its personnel: It approved the hiring of a city prosecutor to handle the city's criminal cases. The move will allow newly hired City Attorney Jordan Paul to focus on city projects and business.
An events and communication coordinator will not be rehired. The position was vacated by Tim Cox, who resigned for personal reasons, earlier this year.
