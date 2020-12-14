NEOSHO, Mo. — In response to pleas from the region's hospitals, and in the face of increasing infection numbers across the region, the city of Neosho will discuss ordinances for mandatory mask wearing and occupancy limits in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Two ordinances are on the agenda for Tuesday night's regular meeting of the council, which will be held at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center, 109 W. Main St.
According to drafts of the ordinances on the city's web site:
• The mask ordinance requires facial coverings to be worn while inside public buildings or businesses. It allows exceptions for medical and religious reasons, as well as for children and for restaurant or bar patrons in the process of eating or drinking.
• The occupancy limits ordinance bars businesses and organizations open to the public from allowing more than 50% their standard occupancy. It allows exceptions for schools, daycare facilities and churches.
City Manager David Kennedy said the two ordinances are intended to be presented as emergency ordinances that would take effect immediately, if approved by the council. Both ordinances would expire on Feb. 12, unless extended or terminated during a future meeting.
Both draft ordinances note that as of Dec. 6, the Newton County Health Department reported 3,344 total cases, 464 active cases (25 of which are hospitalizations) and 52 deaths. As of Dec. 11, Newton County had 3,500 total cases and 57 deaths. The county has gotten close to passing a spike of 492 active cases in July, with 482 reported on Dec. 8.
The council's consideration comes about a month after the city of Joplin approved its latest mask ordinance. The measure passed with a 6-3 vote.
About two weeks ago, the Carthage City Council approved a similar mask ordinance with a 6-4 vote, but that approval was overridden by Mayor Dan Rife. Last Tuesday the council was unable to overturn the mayor's override, and instead adopted an informal recommendation for citizens to wear masks.
Both cities' actions were in response to area hospitals and health agencies asking for the mask order to return, citing increased infections and a reduction in available services since a previous surge in July. Officials with Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System expressed concern about not having enough staff members to handle an increased load of COVID-19 cases on top of a usual high demand for medical services during winter months.
