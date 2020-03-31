NEOSHO, Mo. — Though it has not yet passed a stay-at-home ordinance, the city of Neosho extended a state of emergency, declared in response to the spread of COVID-19, to April 30. The original order was issued during a special meeting on March 21.
The extension means city offices are closed to the public, according to a press release from the city. City-owned buildings for public gatherings, including the Neosho Civic Auditorium and Lampo Center, are also closed — events scheduled for these buildings have been canceled.
City parks will remain open, but playground equipment has been closed and events scheduled for the parks have been canceled. People who use portions of parks that remain open must practice social distancing. The Neosho Municipal Golf Course will soon reopen with alterations that allow for use in accordance with the order.
Public gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited, according to the extended order. Exceptions include educational institutions, daycare facilities and business operations.
