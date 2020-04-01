NEOSHO, Mo. — The city has extended its suspension of municipal water disconnects for the month of April, although late fees and due amounts will continue to accrue for nonpayment.
An online payment option is available on the city's website, neoshomo.org. The city has arranged with the payment processing service provider to waive processing fees at this time, but fees will not be retroactively waived and will be reinstated at some point in the future.
For anyone unable to pay online, onsite payments can be made through the exterior payment drop box at City Hall, near the entrance to the water department collections office. Envelopes will be provided.
Details: 417-451-8050.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.