NEOSHO, Mo. — One group of students got extra attention during Thursday's work-session meeting of the Neosho Board of Education as board members discussed how to handle activities enjoyed by high school seniors.
The district will begin reaching out to those seniors and their parents to gauge how they would like to handle traditional activities such as prom and graduation in the wake of closures related to COVID-19. Like many other school districts across the state, Neosho schools have been closed since mid-March and will remain so until at least April 24.
Principal Trent Barratt said he has been reaching out to neighboring school districts for their plans and ideas.
"I've met with other (Central Ozarks Conference) principals three or four times to see what everyone else is doing," Barratt said during a meeting held online. "We are trying to think outside the box if we're not back in school, and that looks like the case more and more each day."
Without making any decisions or taking any actions, the board held preliminary discussions about alternate ideas, such as a drive-thru graduation. But board members also discussed holding a traditional ceremony in either July or August.
"From the seniors I've talked to, they want a traditional graduation," board member Dan Haskins said. "They keep using the saying 'The tassel is worth the hassle' and say, 'Let's get this done.'"
The football field at Neosho High School is scheduled for a turf upgrade during the summer, which is expected to keep the field unavailable for a graduation ceremony throughout June. The availability of that stadium or other facilities, such as Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, is currently unknown because of COVID-19 precautions.
The high school is developing a survey that will be sent to seniors and their families, Superintendent Jim Cummins said after the meeting. That survey will help determine a direction for graduation and prom.
One activity that other conference schools are unable to offer advice for: painting "Senior Hill." The local tradition of offering seniors a square of pavement on Hill Street to paint has become a community event that draws a crowd.
Barratt said the school is studying ways to hold the event while still respecting crowd limitations and social distancing practices to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.
In other business:
• The board approved with a unanimous vote the payment of 25% stipends to school employees working throughout the current closure. People who are continuing to report for their jobs in school facilities would be eligible for the bonuses, paid in addition to their regular salaries.
Cooks, custodians, groundskeepers, bus drivers and tech professionals would be eligible for the stipends, while administrators and salaried staff would not, according to documentation provided to board members.
The cost of the stipends was not known exactly during the meeting. The measure is expected to be brought up during the board's next regular meeting.
• The board was updated about a final insurance closeout for the construction of Goodman Elementary, rebuilt in the wake of a tornado.
According to final insurance documents presented by Cummins, $10,663,154 of the building's $12,507,868 cost will be paid by insurance. The remaining $1,844,714 was paid out of the district's reserves.
The new building is in its first year of use: It was opened in August. The previous school, which used to be Goodman High School, was destroyed by a tornado in April 2017.
