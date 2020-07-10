Neosho reopens, but businesses likely to continue COVID precautions

NEOSHO, Mo. — Workers with the Neosho Parks and Recreation Department removed fencing surrounding playgrounds on Friday. Director Clint Dalbom said playground equipment was disinfected and fresh piles of mulch were placed as part of parks reopening across the city.
City properties were reopened on the day after the Neosho City Council voted to repeal its COVID-19 prevention rules. The ordinance banned gatherings of 11 or more people with the exception of educational institutions, day care centers and business operations. Businesses were loosely allowed to operate under conditions similar to state orders that defined which ones were considered essential.
While the city was open for business on Friday, it remained unclear how quickly businesses within the city would return to pre-COVID-19 standards — if at all.
"I don't think this makes a huge change to a lot of our members," said Lauri Lyerla, executive director of the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. "The things that businesses have had in place, that was the business's decision. They don't have to change that or stop doing what they feel they need to do to keep employees and customers safe."
Lyerla said that many corporate-owned businesses throughout the city will likely continue to follow their own guidelines.
That includes a retail giant on the south end of town: Walmart's Neosho store, located at the intersection of Highways 60 and 59, has no immediate plans to change its current policies, according to a statement from the company's communications department.
"The safety of our associates and customers is at the forefront as we navigate this fluid situation," according to a statement from the company. "We proactively rolled out many safety measures, and we're not putting a timetable on making modifications but will be thoughtful and deliberate as we monitor changes in cities and states and adapt accordingly."
Crowder College has no plans to change a mandatory mask policy that it announced on Wednesday, said Cindy Brown, director of public information for the college. Crowder announced that masks will be required for students, faculty, staff and other members of its campus communities. Brown said the requirement will remain because the college has five campus sites in a service area that stretches across seven counties.
The repeal also will not change anything at the Newton County Health Department. Director Larry Bergner said department workers will continue on its current state of high alert as it tracks positive cases and conducts contact tracing connected to positive cases.
Based on the county's current numbers, Bergner said he had no problem with the city repealing the ordinance. As of Friday afternoon, 635 of 3,934 tests have come back positive for COVID-19. Of those 651 positives: 370 patients are in isolation, 277 patients have been released from isolation and four have died.
"I think our statistics bear out that we are doing OK, and we do not need a mandate," Bergner said. "I trust citizens to make the right decisions to protect their neighbors. ... If our death rate were to skyrocket, that would indicate that citizens are not doing everything they could be doing."
Sudden controversy
The council's decision Thursday to repeal its ordinance without putting a new one in place represented a change in direction from several meetings over the past few weeks, as members discussed options for addressing a spike in positive cases:
• On June 16, Mayor Carmin Allen and Councilor Tom Workman expressed a desire to allow churches to operate at the same 50% capacity that businesses could use (Workman said he would be in favor of full capacity allowed for churches during that meeting). Also during that meeting, Councilor Angela Thomas introduced a draft that would enable a working relationship with Access Family Care to expand testing.
• During a special meeting on June 25, council members expressed concern over potential crowds drawn by a car show and the Newton County Fair and set a meeting to discuss COVID-19 concerns.
• On June 30, the council met at the Neosho Civic Center and discussed the framework for what was discussed Thursday. During that meeting, members of the health community, including Bergner and Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman Health System's COVID-19 unit, briefed council members about a rising number of cases, hospitals' ability to treat patients and the importance of prevention. During that meeting, McNab referred to a sudden increase in the number of patients in the unit as a "canary in the coal mine" moment.
None of those meetings drew the same crowds as Thursday's meeting, where more than 130 people attended. More than 20 speakers, several of them pastors and former mayors, protested the ordinance. Other speakers criticized the council for its handling of the issue and called for members to resign. After each speaker, a large majority of the crowd applauded — when a letter from a supporter of the ordinance was read by the city clerk, several could be heard jeering.
Allen said after the meeting that the speakers' comments were welcomed and helped change his mind on his vote. The council voted 4-0 to repeal the restrictions the city had in place.
In an email to members sent on Friday, the chamber called for its members to show grace and listen as the community deals with the aftermath.
It also prepared its members for extra attention because of the council's decision. An increasing number of commenters on the Globe's Facebook page announced their intent to shop in Neosho as a sort of retaliation against the Joplin City Council's passage of a mask ordinance on Wednesday.
"While many feel this is a mark of freedom, as the business community, we would like to remind you that all eyes are now on us," the email reads. "Undoubtedly, we will have visitors to our town from surrounding communities. COVID-19 is still in our community. ... The prevention is now in your hands."
Bergner reaffirmed that message: The group of people who spoke Thursday saying they didn't need a government mandate is now in the spotlight to keep numbers down.
"Let's prove that we don't need a mandate by social distancing, by wearing masks, by washing hands and everything else we need to do," Bergner said. "Let's make sure hospitalization rates and death rates don't increase."
