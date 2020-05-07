NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho has announced changes to two events set for 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
• Celebrate Neosho, an annual Independence Day-themed event, has been canceled for 2020. The event was originally scheduled for June 27.
A fireworks show related to that event, to be operated by Riverside Fireworks, will still be held, however. Details for location and viewing will be released at a later date.
• Officials have removed a day from the two-day Neosho Fall Festival. Scheduled to be adjacent to the Neosho School District's homecoming date, it will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The event will feature arts, crafts, historical displays, vendors, food and music. It will coincide with the Neosho Alumni Association's All-School Reunion, set for Oct. 2 and 3.
Details: 417-451-8050.
