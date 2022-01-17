NEOSHO, Mo. — Noting that student cases of COVID-19 remained low despite a statewide surge, the Neosho Board of Education on Monday night elected to scale back its plan, moving closer to pre-pandemic daily operations.
With a 4-1 vote, the board approved an update of its NSD United Plan, with board member Kim Wood voting against the changes. Board members Stuart Puckett and James Keezer were absent from the meeting and did not vote.
“Looking at our student body numbers, all last semester and through last week, we haven’t gotten to the threshold of cases that we put into our plan,” board President Jonathan Russell said. “We do not see a surge within the student body.”
The update includes changes to what is done at three levels of case numbers:
• At Level 1, or green, the district will use “normal, pre-COVID operations,” with enhanced cleaning, symptom monitoring and optional masking. It removed provisions for physical distancing and keeping students together in smaller groups as much as possible.
• When a building gets to 7% of COVID-19 cases among students, it shifts to Level 2, or yellow, and will require masks. The board removed a provision that calls for previous Level 1 strategies.
• The board left Level 3, or red, alone. It calls for closing a building at 10% of student cases.
The updated plan removes a recommendation for masking, halts the district’s contact tracing efforts and reverts use of buildings after school hours to pre-COVID-19 policies. It also scales back the amounts of time COVID-19 patients must wait before returning to match CDC recommendations.
The plan also allows the district to return to stronger COVID-19 prevention strategies if case numbers call for it.
Details of the plan’s changes were discussed during a work session meeting Jan. 3. Since those discussions, the omicron variant has fueled a surge in cases across the state, straining hospitals and other health care centers.
Newton County on Friday reported 438 cases between Jan. 8 and 14, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Area hospitals have reported that their hospitalization rates have risen lately, as omicron has replaced delta as the most dominant variant.
But Superintendent Jim Cummins said that surge has not shown up in local students yet.
“Internally we discuss this on a daily basis, where we are at and where we are trending,” Cummins said. “If we see that we are losing the battle, we can go back to previous versions or add to it.”
The district canceled classes for three days last week, citing illnesses among staff members. Of 123 staff members who were out Tuesday, 45 of them were because of COVID-19, Cummins said. Many of those positions were involved with transportation and food service, but the district’s pool of available substitute teachers was also affected.
Student infections last week were at about 62, or about 1.5% of the student body, Cummins said.
Board members speculated whether future winters would have similar spikes of illnesses. Wood wondered if a return to masking might help control the spread of other illnesses causing problems, such as the flu.
But other board members were hesitant to return to mandatory masking, given new information about cloth masks from the CDC and the unpopularity of masking within the Neosho community.
“Our population has told us pretty strongly that they want masking to be their choice regardless,” board member Dan Haskins said.
The CDC last week announced changes to its masking recommendations, noting that cloth masks are not as protective as other types of masks, such as surgical masks or respirators. Its guidance now calls for people to wear the most protective mask they feel comfortable wearing consistently and says that any mask is better than no mask.
Health officials last week emphasized that vaccination against COVID-19 is the safest and most effective way of minimizing risks of severe illness or death via the disease.
