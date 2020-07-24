NEOSHO, Mo. — When Neosho schools reopen on Aug. 24, they will do so with a series of precautions and options in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
While more details and specifics will be made available next week, the district announced on Friday that it would offer a virtual learning option in addition to in-person instruction.
That in-person instruction will be quite different from normal school years, however. Superintendent Jim Cummins said that a number of measures, from meals not being served in the cafeteria to classrooms incorporating social distancing, will be installed.
Students will be expected to wear masks during certain high-traffic parts of the day, such as class transitions and small-group work, Cummins said. They won't have to be worn during the entire school day.
"We're asking for everyone to unite around this effort to have school and have it safely," Cummins said. "We're going to have to do the best we can to follow guidelines because we don't want to end up with a complete shutdown.''
The plan was developed with guidance from health and education officials. Its direction was steered by survey responses from about 2,300 parents and about 450 staff members. The district has about 4,700 students enrolled.
Cummins said the plan is based on finding a middle ground between people who think the state's coronavirus prevention strategies go too far and those who think they don't go far enough.
The virtual learning option is meant for the latter group, Cummins said. It will have all the accountability and academic expectation of a normal school year, with the additional benefit of more experienced virtual teachers thanks to the shutdown at the end of last school year.
Students can expect to be engaged six hours a day with expectations of homework and testing, Cummins said. The district anticipates that about 10% to 15% of the district's parents will be interested in this option for their students.
"This won't be like the spring. There is going to be accountability," Cummins said. "If parents don't feel like protocols are strong enough or the guidelines we have in place are stringent enough, we have that option. And we believe we do e-learning very well because we discovered which teachers can deliver."
As for in-person instruction, it is subject to change based on the needs of the community and the rate of transmission. According to updated recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an outbreak of COVID-19 at a building could make shutting down a building "an important consideration."
A document with all the details related to schools reopening is expected to be available during the first part of next week, Cummins said.
While the city of Neosho reopened playgrounds and removed its COVID-19-prevention ordinance earlier this month in an attempt to get back to normal, life will be anything but inside Neosho school buildings, Cummins said. While he said he empathizes with people who consider current prevention guidelines overblown and unnecessary, he noted that the school district's plan is intended to protect the students and teachers it is charged with.
"We're asking people to do things things to protect all of our students and our staff. It's a message of unity, respect and love for one another," Cummins said. "We're all in this together to avoid another shutdown."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.