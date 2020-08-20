NEOSHO, Mo. — With fewer events and more hand washing stations planned, the city of Neosho is moving forward with its annual Fall Festival, set for Oct. 3 at the downtown square.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday approved a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the festival. Developed by event organizer Paul Richardson, owner of In Sane Marketing Solutions, the plan details actions the city and vendors will take:
• Vendors will receive signs encouraging social distancing and will be required to post them at their booth.
• Vendors will be required to provide hand sanitizer to participants.
• Vendor booths will be spaced six feet or more from each other in the vending area.
• Hand washing stations will be set up near restrooms, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be deployed across the area.
• The wearing of masks will be encouraged, but not required. A limited number of them will be available for attendees at the festival's information booth.
"We are not going to mandate masks," Mayor Carmin Allen said. "But we are going to ask for people to respect and take care of their neighbors by wearing them and by social distancing."
The festival's activities have already been reduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, including History Alley, an event organized by the Newton County Historical Society, and other entertainments such as bounce houses and a chili cook-off.
The motion passed 5-0, with council member Angela Thomas saying she feared the mitigation plan was not strong enough.
In other business:
• The council approved the relocation and construction of a skills loop planned for Morse Park. Part of a series of bike trail upgrades, the skills loop will be placed near a bicycle playground to be built near the Lampo Community Building.
Originally planned to be built north of the baseball fields at the park, city officials relocated it after determining it was located in a flood plain.
Construction of the trail will be led by Bike Neosho, a group of cycling enthusiasts, with features being donated by Progressive Ramp Company.
• The council formalized ballot language for an election issue asking voters about expanding the council to seven members.
Identified as Proposition 1, the proposal would increase the number of council members from five to seven. Three of the members would be considered at-large, and four would be chosen from four wards. While the boundaries of those wards will not be set unless the measure passes, council members have indicated that the wards will match Neosho's four voting precincts.
The election is set for Nov. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.