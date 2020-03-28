NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho is considering a stay-at-home order to limit the spread of COVID-19, and its mayor is asking the public for its opinions.
The Neosho City Council will meet in special session at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss an order that would limit activity within the city to essential activities and businesses. If passed, it would take effect on Wednesday, according to city documentation.
The council declared a state of emergency during a meeting last week that limited public gatherings to 10. In order to accommodate residents who are interested in the matter, Mayor William Doubek asked people to email their questions or concerns about it.
"As this is uncharted territory in the history of Neosho, I am requesting that any person wishing to address their concerns or support for this ordinance" to email questions@neoshomo.org, Doubek wrote in a letter posted to the city's website. "At Monday's council meeting your email shall be read for all members to consider."
Doubek asked emails to be limited to the question of whether the city should issue a stay-at-home order.
According to documentation on the city's website, the order would allow individuals to leave their home only for essential activities or business, with all individuals using social distancing. Non-essential businesses would halt all in-person operations, while allowing operations that can be done remotely.
Under the order, residents would be allowed to do things related to health and safety, such as visiting a doctor, getting groceries, working their jobs if their businesses are declared essential, checking on friends or family or engaging in physical activity such as running, bicycling or hiking.
The city of Joplin earlier this week considered a stay-at-home ordinance, but backed off later in the week. As of Saturday morning Newton County has reported four positive cases of COVID-19, and Jasper County reported three.
