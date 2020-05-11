NEOSHO, Mo. — After temporarily suspending municipal water disconnections and waiving processing fees for online payments, the city of Neosho has decided to reinstate regular city billing operations.
The city will continue to waive online credit card surcharge fees for the rest of May. Beginning June 1, credit card fees will no longer be waived for online payments, and payments via phone have been discontinued.
Water service disconnections will resume May 22 for past-due accounts. Customers who have not paid January and February bills, or customers who have not contacted City Hall for a payment arrangement, will be disconnected May 26.
Details: 417-451-8060, 417-451-8010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.