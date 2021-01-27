NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada Regional Medical Center has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines for individuals who are eligible through Missouri's Phase 1B.
Individuals in Tier 1 of the phase include first responders, nonpatient-facing public health care workers, emergency management workers, public works employees and those working in emergency services.
Individuals in Tier 2 include those 65 and older and any adults with one or more of the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, intellectual and developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome, heart conditions, an immunocompromised state from organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease or type 2 diabetes.
Only individuals who are registered through waiting lists will be notified and scheduled for one of two upcoming vaccination clinics at the hospital. More than 500 individuals are expected to receive their first dose of the two-part Moderna vaccine through these clinics; second doses will be given at follow-up clinics.
The vaccines will be given by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted.
“Getting a vaccine to everyone that wants one is not going to be a fast process,” said Steve Branstetter, CEO of Nevada Regional Medical Center, in a statement. “However, we are dedicated to not wasting any vaccine that we receive and ensuring the most efficient and safe vaccination process that we can for our community. We are as anxious as everyone else to start a new chapter in this story, where we defeat our antagonist, the virus.”
Anyone who believes they fall into one of the tiers in Phase 1B and wishes to be notified when an appointment for vaccination is available can contact the hospital's call center at 417-448-2120 or go to nrmchealth.com to register online. Residents should only register once for the notification list.
