Updated COVID-19 boosters will be available as early as this weekend as health care providers take stock of them, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Friday.
The updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters target two strains of the virus that causes COVID-19: the original strain and two of the omicron subvariants, called BA.4 and BA.5. The omicron subvariants are currently the most widespread variants globally.
Only individuals who have completed their initial vaccination — two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — are eligible for the new booster. Individuals are eligible for the booster two months since their last primary or booster dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
The updated boosters from Pfizer are recommended for people 12 and older; the boosters from Moderna are recommended for people 18 and older. Individuals may choose to receive either booster, regardless of which vaccine they originally had.
A list of providers who pre-ordered booster doses is available at MOStopsCovid.com.
“We encourage those who are eligible to receive this new booster dose, as it will greatly help protect individuals from the variant most commonly detected today and for the past several months,” said state epidemiologist Dr. George Turabelidze in a statement. “As we head into the fall and winter months, this added protection becomes even more important since viruses generally tend to circulate at a more rapid pace during this time.”
People at high risk from COVID-19 are encouraged to get the new booster when they’re due. The BA.5 variant still is spreading widely, and hospitalization rates in older adults have increased since spring.
Most Americans eligible for an updated booster have gone at least six months since their last shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.