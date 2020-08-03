Missouri on Monday reported 52,887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,255 deaths, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services.
Those numbers are up from the 51,840 cases and 1,253 deaths that were reported on Sunday.
Locally, the Joplin Health Department on Monday reported six new COVID-19 deaths, all residents at Spring River Christian Village. That brings the city's total number of deaths to 21.
