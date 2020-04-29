A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Thursday in the parking lot of the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St.
The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state and local officials to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, regardless of whether they're exhibiting symptoms.
Starting today, those eligible for testing can sign up for an appointment via eTrueNorth at DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site. eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to health departments.
The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and eTrueNorth team members.
For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
