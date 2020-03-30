The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has issued additional guidance on A+ Scholarship eligibility requirements due to school closures.
Officials now have waived the Algebra I end-of-course exam requirement for all 2020 high school seniors, including those who have already taken the exam but did not meet the requirement and those who have not yet taken the exam. The waiver of this requirement also exempts 2020 seniors from having to meet the ACT math subscore/high school GPA alternative.
“Given the uncertainty of when students will return to school this spring, we determined it was in the best interest of students to waive the requirement to reduce the negative impact on students,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “We hope this decision will provide students with peace of mind about their A+ eligibility.”
Guidance issued last week outlined a reduced number of tutoring/mentoring hours and change in GPA for high school seniors, as well as a change in GPA requirement for renewal students.
