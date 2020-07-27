NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department on Monday announced the county's fifth death related to COVID-19.
The patient, in their 80s, was admitted to a hospital because they exhibited symptoms of the disease, according to a press release from the department. The patient suffered from chronic medical issues and battled the disease for several days before their death.
The gender and residence of the patient was not listed in the press release.
The county also announced 13 new cases, for a total of 812. Of those total cases, 383 patients are currently in isolation (five of whom are hospitalized), 424 have been released and five have died.
