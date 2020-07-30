NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department on Thursday announced the county's sixth death related to COVID-19.
The patient, in their 60s, was hospitalized because of signs and symptoms related to the disease. They had been battling it for several days, according to the department.
The gender and address of the patient was not listed.
The department also announced 17 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 833. Of that total number of patients, 287 of them are currently in isolation (five of whom are hospitalized), 540 have been released and six have died.
