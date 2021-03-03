NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department has announced COVID-19 clinics scheduled over the next two weeks.
Clinics for people on tier 2 of the state's priority list may call for appointments on March 9 and 11. The March 11 clinic will feature the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. In general, people in tier 2 include people 65 and older, as well as people with certain chronic health conditions.
People in tier 3, which includes what the state terms "critical infrastructure," will be able to receive vaccines starting on March 15.
Patients in both of those tiers may contact the department to set up an appointment. Contact can be made by calling 417-451-3743 or emailing administration@newtoncountyhealth.org.
To learn more about Missouri's vaccination tiers, go to covidvaccine.mo.gov.
