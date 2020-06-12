The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Newton County has risen to 77 as of Friday morning, according to a Newton County Health Department report posted on social media. That is 30 cases more than a day earlier.
There are currently 53 people in isolation, with 10 of those hospitalized, the department said in a statement.
There have been 23 released from isolation. One death in the county has resulted from the spread of the virus.
The department reports that 171 contacts are quarantined and being monitored by the department, and 87 contacts in earlier cases have been released from quarantine.
"It is important that everyone do their part and continue to practice social distancing, and maintain 6 feet away from people when in public," the department's statement said. "Please wash your hands frequently throughout the day, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean frequently touched surfaces."
Residents are also asked to stay home if they are sick or have any symptoms of the virus, which could include a fever of 100.4 or more, a cough, muscle aches, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, and shortness of breath.
People are asked to call a medical provider before going to a hospital or a doctor's office to report their symptoms.
