The Newton County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases in the county Thursday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to three.
The two additional individuals had traveled and were exposed to a positive case from another state, the county health department said. They’re currently under self-quarantine.
The first Newton County case was reported on Tuesday. That individual is hospitalized and had exposure to a positive case in another state. Contacts have been notified and are being self-quarantined, according to the department.
Missouri now has more than 350 cases and at least 8 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
