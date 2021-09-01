NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department has not been reporting COVID-19 deaths directly to the public for some months.
The department publishes COVID-19 statistics regularly on its Facebook page, and includes a lengthy report about positive cases by the age of the patient, as well as testing and vaccination results, but it has not been citing deaths.
Director Larry Bergner said the department is relying on numbers reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for the public. According to the latest information from the state, 108 Newton County residents have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Bergner said the state’s method gave him more confidence in accurate numbers being given to the public.
Previously, the department had relied on reports from local care providers and other sources. But Bergner said that because the state also gets those reports and relies on review teams to ensure each death is attributable to COVID-19, he has more faith in those numbers.
“After talking with them, I felt comfortable that they were doing a good job getting consistent, accurate numbers,” Bergner said. “I’m impressed with how far they go to confirm a death is actually a confirmed COVID death and not attributable to another cause.”
Bergner said the previous system was based on multiple lines of communication, to the point where he wasn’t sure he was getting all the death reports he should.
He said there was a possibility that future reports to the department’s Facebook page could have the state’s death total included.
He also said he is encouraging people to make sure they are not included in that report by getting vaccinated for the disease.
“We want folks to get immunized,” Bergner said. “The way we get out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated. Please do so, so that you don’t end up one of these casualties in a death report.”
