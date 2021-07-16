NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department will begin offering incentives to encourage residents to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The department will offer a $100 gift card to 30 Newton County residents who receive both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, health officials said in an announcement of the new program. Ten gift cards will be given to individuals aged 12-17, 10 gift cards will go to individuals in aged 18-25, and 10 gift cards will go to individuals 26 and older.
To be eligible for a gift card, individuals must be a resident of Newton County and receive a first and second dose of the vaccine between July 19 and Sept. 30. Vaccines may be given by any provider. Once vaccination is complete, bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card to the Newton County Health Department, and your name will be entered for a drawing of one of the gift cards.
The department, 812 W. Harmony St. in Neosho, offers vaccines to residents 18 and older from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.