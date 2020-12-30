NEOSHO, Mo. — Officials with the Newton County Health Department are cautioning county residents about a possible scam conducted under the guise of COVID-19 contact tracing.
According to a news release, a department official took a report from a county resident saying that people showed up at their home wearing personal protective equipment claiming to be contact tracers.
"They were dressed in full medical garb, with face shields and gloves," said Larry Bergner, director of the department. "(The caller said) they showed up at the door, saying they were employees of the health department, that they were a positive case and there to do contact tracing."
Bergner said that employees of the health department are not conducting home visits — contact tracing is being done by phone first. While employees have performed house calls in the initial parts of the pandemic, Bergner said, they have not done so for months.
The caller was encouraged to report the incident to the sheriff's department. Bergner said the people posing as contact tracers could have been casing a residence for a future robbery.
In the event that the health department does need to make a house call, employees will have ID badges with their pictures, and their visits can be confirmed by calling the department, Bergner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.