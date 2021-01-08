Citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, Newton County Health Department officials on Thursday issued a plea to residents to stay safe amid the pandemic.
"We have had many different cases related to larger gatherings (and) dinners over the holidays," health officials said in a statement on social media. "We have multiple people that have been exposed and tested positive due to the fact that they were exposed at these gatherings."
Health officials urged residents to stay home if they are sick, and to continue wearing a mask when out in public and staying socially distanced from others.
