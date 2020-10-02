Sunny. High 68F. Winds light and variable..
Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 2, 2020 @ 2:31 pm
Joplin, MO
The Newton County Health Department on Friday reported an additional death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 23.
The victim was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized prior to death, health officials said.
WEBB CITY, MO - Carol J. Savage, 64, a truck driver, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.