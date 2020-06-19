NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department on Friday announced 41 new positive COVID-19 cases over the last two days. The announcement brings the county's total to 157.
Of those patients, 108 are currently in isolation (three are currently hospitalized), the department reported in a press release. Forty-seven have been released from isolation, and two have died.
The county also announced how many people are quarantined because of contact with a positive case. The department reported that 209 are currently being quarantined, and that 95 have been released.
The department reported that it continues to see a large increase in the number of cases, with daily jumps in the number, according to the release. Many of those cases are within the city of Neosho.
Department officials urged residents to practice social distancing and mask-wearing in public. People who feel sick should not go to work, according to the report, because symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe, and that people with mild symptoms can transmit the coronavirus responsible for the disease.
The department continues to work with the Missouri Department of Health to investigate each case and determine close contacts.
Details: 417-451-3743.
