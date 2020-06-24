Newton County reported 63 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 342.
Of those, 256 patients are currently in isolation and three are hospitalized; 84 patients have been released from isolation and two have died.
The department also has 375 total quarantined cases, with 211 people being currently followed and 164 being released.
Newton County continues to see a daily increase in cases, similar to other surrounding counties, according to a press release. A majority of the county's cases are within the city limits of Neosho.
The department urged residents to wear face masks in public, wash hands often, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, maintain social distancing and stay home from work if sick.
