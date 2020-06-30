The Newton County Health Department on Tuesday evening announced an additional 73 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 492. A majority of those patients live in Neosho’s city limits, according to a press release from the department.
Of the total cases, 398 are currently in isolation with four hospitalized and 91 released, according to the release. Three patients have died.
The county is seeing a daily increase in its number similar to neighboring counties, according to the release. Health officials urge residents to adopt prevention strategies such as social distancing and wearing masks while in public, and frequent hand washing.
