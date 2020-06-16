The Newton County Health Department on Tuesday announced 32 new cases of COVID-19 and a related death. The announcement brings the county’s total cases to 105 and two deaths.
The person who died was in their 70s and had other chronic illnesses, according to a news release from the department. After being admitted to a hospital for exhibiting symptoms of the disease, it was determined that the patient was a contact with another related case. Family and contacts of the patient are currently under quarantine.
The county is seeing a large rise in the number of cases, with daily increases, according to the release.
“Many of the cases are related and can be traced back to a certain population,” said Rene Bohns, nursing supervisor for the department. “However, we are also seeing cases that are not related to other cases or out-of-state traveling. We have cases throughout the county, and we do have many cases within the city limits of Neosho.”
The department urges county residents to follow social distancing, wear masks and practice other prevention tactics.
Meanwhile, the Joplin Health Department on Tuesday announced seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 44 within city limits. All seven individuals are adults who reside in Joplin within Jasper County.
There is no known recent travel with the seven cases, and four of these appear to be community acquired, health officials said. Two of the cases are contacts to a known positive case, and one case is still under investigation.
