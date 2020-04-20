A Newton County man has died of COVID-19-related complications.
Larry Bergner, administrator of the Newton County Health Department, said the man had underlying health conditions and died of heart attack. After his death, his body was tested and authorities confirmed he was infected by the virus.
"This individual has passed away and had other underlying medical issues that were exacerbated by COVID-19," the health department said in a news release about the death.
The health department is not releasing any identifying information about the man for privacy reasons, Bergner said.
While no new cases of the COVID-19 virus have surfaced in the Joplin area for several days, authorities still are asking residents to be vigilant about social distancing and disinfecting.
The case is the 10th for the county, Bergner said. Seven of those who were confirmed with the illness have since recovered and have been released from self-isolation. One of those stricken is still in isolation at home and one is hospitalized, Bergner said.
Joplin's health director, Dan Pekarek, said at a city briefing Monday that there had been no new Joplin city cases reported over the weekend. That health department has overseen seven cases; the most recent confirmed case was announced April 15. That person is still in isolation, he said. There are six who have recovered, he said.
The department has two people under quarantine who are being monitored because they had contact with someone who tested positive.
The Jasper County Health Department has had 15 confirmed cases.
"All of them have been taken out of isolation and there have been no deaths" of county residents due to the illness caused by the virus, county health director Tony Moehr said.
Those who experience symptoms and are confirmed positive are asked to stay in isolation. Those who have been exposed but do not have symptoms or are confirmed positive are quarantined, Moehr said.
Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, said at a briefing on Monday that calls to the local COVID-19 call center by residents who wonder if they have symptoms of the illness continued to decline last week. She said there were 432 callers between Monday and Friday, less than half the number experienced previously.
"That's a great indicator that fewer and fewer people are experiencing symptoms they think are COVID," Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.