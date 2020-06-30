The Newton County Health Department on Monday reported its third death of a resident related to COVID-19.
The individual was in his or her 50s and had other chronic medical illnesses, the department said. The person, a contact of another COVID-19 case, was admitted to a local hospital for symptoms related to COVID-19 and had been there "for some time" before dying, health officials said.
In addition to the three total deaths, the health department on Monday also reported a total of 463 COVID-19 cases, up from the 419 cases it reported a day earlier. A total of 369 cases are currently in isolation, with four hospitalized.
"We have cases throughout the county with the majority of cases being within the city limits of Neosho," health officials said. "Another contributing factor to our jump today is the fact that we are getting results back from the community testing that was done this past weekend."
