NEOSHO, Mo. — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Newton County Health Department, bringing the county's total number to nine.
One of the patients lives in the eastern part of the county and the other lives in the Neosho area, according to a press release issued Saturday from the department. The patients' cases are separate, but are not travel-related or connected to a previous positive case. That means these two, and a previous patient announced before Saturday's announcement, appear to be spread via the community.
The patients are both in isolation, the release stated, and department officials are talking to people who were in contact with them.
The department urged people to continue practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and cleaning surfaces frequently. Wearing a mask in public, especially in stores, can help, according to the release.
