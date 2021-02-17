NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department has rescheduled a COVID-19 vaccine clinic because of dangerous road conditions caused by winter weather. The clinic was set for Thursday. 

According to a press release from the department, the clinic will be rescheduled for sometime next week. People who had appointments for the Thursday clinic will be called for rescheduling; the calls will begin Thursday.

Details: 417-451-3743.

